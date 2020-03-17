Morgan Stanley Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $35.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 136,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.