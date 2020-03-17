Morgan Stanley Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $34.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

JCI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,615. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

