Morgan Stanley Lowers Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $19.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 25,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $9,920,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $6,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

