Morgan Stanley Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $156.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMM. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,533,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,769. 3M has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $165.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

