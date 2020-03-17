Morgan Stanley Trims AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Target Price to $38.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 7,086,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.