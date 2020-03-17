Morgan Stanley Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $26.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,260. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.