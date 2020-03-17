Morgan Stanley Trims Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $35.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

DKS traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 3,388,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

