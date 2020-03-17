Morgan Stanley Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $104.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,063. Dover has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Dover by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,640 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 189,217 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

