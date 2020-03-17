Morgan Stanley Trims Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price to $30.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,161. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

