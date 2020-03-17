Morgan Stanley Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $100.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.78.

Five Below stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,375. Five Below has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Five Below by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

