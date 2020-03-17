Morgan Stanley Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $40.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 248,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after buying an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after buying an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after buying an additional 142,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

