Morgan Stanley Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $250.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $14.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 313,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

