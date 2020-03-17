Morgan Stanley Trims Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Target Price to $10.00

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLY. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,248. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Insiders purchased 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,624,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,087,000 after buying an additional 1,224,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.