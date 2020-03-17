Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

