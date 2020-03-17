MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Given $1.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MoSys an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MoSys stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. MoSys has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of MoSys worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

