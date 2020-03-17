Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

MPAA stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,454,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.