Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,640 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 2.8% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.99% of Mplx worth $267,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 43.8% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 756,238 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Mplx by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mplx by 40.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,349,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 387,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $8,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 613,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.17. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

