M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $152.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.10. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $94.61 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,454,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

