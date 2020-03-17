Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.