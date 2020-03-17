Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank cut shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

MURGY stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

