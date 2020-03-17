MultiCell Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MEDS) Quiet Period Will End on March 24th

MultiCell Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MEDS) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 24th. MultiCell Technologies had issued 806,452 shares in its initial public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,241,938 based on an initial share price of $6.50. During MultiCell Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. MultiCell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.