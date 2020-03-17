MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Lowered to $21.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $34.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MYRG. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MYRG stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 168,146 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 117,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

