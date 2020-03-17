Myriad Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $1.35 million and $2,125.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,724,358,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

