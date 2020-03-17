MyWish Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. MyWish has a market cap of $132,757.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.