Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Nasdaq’s analysis:

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.