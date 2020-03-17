National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of National Bank worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Bank by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bank by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $718.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.