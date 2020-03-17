National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR) is one of 38 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare National Energy Services Reunited to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

23.5% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Energy Services Reunited and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Energy Services Reunited Competitors 524 1935 2391 106 2.42

National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 174.01%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 245.71%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 5.98% 7.42% 4.46% National Energy Services Reunited Competitors -8.81% -159.49% -1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million $39.36 million 7.97 National Energy Services Reunited Competitors $3.51 billion -$216.02 million 3.94

National Energy Services Reunited’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than National Energy Services Reunited. National Energy Services Reunited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited’s rivals have a beta of 1.93, suggesting that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.