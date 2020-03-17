National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director Buys $99,548.28 in Stock

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 940,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,346. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.