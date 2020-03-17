National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,720 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

