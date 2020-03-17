NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Tops $1.91 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00001576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $48,532.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 273.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.02225883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00192248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,894,055 coins.

The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

