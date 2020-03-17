Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 4,823,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,351. Navient has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

