nDEX 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 65.6% against the US dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market cap of $1,555.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 303.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

