Neal E. Schmale Purchases 25,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,809 shares in the company, valued at $984,826.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MUR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 8,418,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,560. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

