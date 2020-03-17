Needham & Company LLC Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $16.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BELFB opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

