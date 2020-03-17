Neogen (NEOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEOG opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,222. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

