Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 99 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 99 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 109.67.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.