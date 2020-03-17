Nestree 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,903.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 58.9% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market cap of $418,927.63 and $68,903.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00108018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.53 or 0.99876526 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000792 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

