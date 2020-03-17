Neutral Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $78,387.38 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $78,387.38 and approximately $4,447.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00018600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.31 or 0.04077207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039496 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

