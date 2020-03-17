New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a news impact score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted New Home’s analysis:

ValuEngine raised New Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NWHM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 219,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,773. New Home has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

