New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,755. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.