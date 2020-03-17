Nexus (NXS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.66 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Nexus has a market cap of $6.66 million and $39,304.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Binance.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

