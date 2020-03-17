NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,996 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.08% of NIC worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in NIC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NIC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 13,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,582. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

