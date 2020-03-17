Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 5.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Nike worth $1,731,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,668,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,956. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

