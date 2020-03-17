Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. 1,208,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

