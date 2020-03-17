Nike (NKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nike to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NKE opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42. Nike has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

