Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,487,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 11,568.2% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,744,000 after buying an additional 9,555,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 1,146.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 3,240,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NIO by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,406,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,509,000 after buying an additional 1,303,695 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.20. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.