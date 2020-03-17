Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0003

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $36,839.12 and $201.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

