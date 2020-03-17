Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Cap Hits $544,529.45

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $544,529.45 and approximately $132.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.02233474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 399.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00191664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

