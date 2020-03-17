Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 20,494 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. 143,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

