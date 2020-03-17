Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

